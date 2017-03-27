CapVest to buy UK pork group Karro for €209m

CapVest, the €4 billion London-based private equity firm founded by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, has agreed to buy British pork company Karro Food Group, which has s sizeable operation in Northern Ireland.

It is understood that CapVest, which controls the Mater Private Hospital and Valeo Foods company behind brands from Batchelors to Jacob’s and Odlums, is understood to be set to pay about £180 million (€209 million) for Karro, which is based in Yorkshire and employs over 800 workers at a facility in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. It also owns butchery business McGees, based in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

“Karro is a great fit with CapVest’s overall investment strategy,” said Jason Rrodrigues, managing director of CapVest. “The group has established a leading position in the processing and sale of British pork for which we believe the long-term fundamentals are very strong.”

CapVest, which was set up in 1999, set up Valeo Foods in 2010 through the merger of its Batchelors with Origin Enterprise’s consumer foods unit, which owned brands such as Shamrock and Roma, before going on a year later to buy Jacob Frujitfield Food Group. Origin sold its remaining 32 per cent stake in Valeo to CapVest almost two years ago in a €87 million deal.

CapVet is buying Karro, which employs about 3,100 people and has an annual turnover of more than £500 million, from private equity firm Endless. Endless acquired the then loss-making operation in four years ago and turned it around. The deal will see Karro’s management team, including executive chair Di Walker, remain in the business.

CapVest was advised by Investec in Dublin, law firm Kirkland & Ellis and consultants at KPMG and EY. Debt financing for the deal has been provided by Lloyds Banking Group and London-based debt finance company Pemberton Capital Advisors.