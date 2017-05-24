Britvic on track to meet full-year outlook

British soft drinks firm Britvic said it was poised to deliver full-year performance in line with market expectations as strong sales of its drinks across all its markets helped drive an 11.5 per cent rise in first-half revenue.

The Robinsons squash maker on Wednesday also named John Daly, senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee, as chairman, effective September 1st.

Mr Daly will assume the role from Gerald Corbett, who will retire from the board on September 1st, the company said.

Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation for the 28 weeks ended April 16th rose 6.7 percent to £73.6 million on revenue of £756.3 million, the company said in a statement.

“Britvic has delivered a strong first-half performance driven by organic revenue growth in all our markets and successful management of input cost inflation,” chief executive Simon Litherland said.

-Reuters