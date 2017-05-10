Brexit and Blondes top the agenda as Balmoral Show begins

Brexit and British Blondes are expected to be among the top talking points on Wednesday as one of the biggest agricultural events in the North - the 149th Balmoral Show - gets underway.

Sun is forecast for some of the event but the question of what Brexit could mean for Northern farmers and life without European subsidies in the future is currently casting a long shadow over the farming community in the North.

The annual show, organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, is expected to attract around 100,000 people this year - including growing numbers of farming families and competitors from the South - as it moves for the first time to a four day event from May 10th.

Colin McDonald, RUAS chief executive, said this year’s show has already attracted an increase in entries from the South for the livestock competition events and he expects fierce rivalry between Northern Ireland farmers and their Southern counterparts for the highly prized red rosettes.

According to Mr McDonald, the Balmoral Show is a good barometer of the economic health of the North’s farming community which, latest statistics from the Department of Agriculture suggest, have suffered a decline in incomes.

The figures show the average farm business income across farm businesses dropped from £25,094 to £14,788 per farm between 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Direct payments - which include European subsidies - decreased by £495 per farm between 2014/15 and 2015/16 and averaged £24,972 per farm and £281 per hectare in 2015/16.

Mr McDonald said the uncertainty surrounding Brexit will likely dominate many conversations during the 2017 Balmoral Show, which for the ninth year in a row is sponsored by Ulster Bank.

But with more than 700 trade exhibitors signed up and a variety of attractions such as the new Health and Fitness Village and the Healthy Horticulture Area he also believes this indicates there is room for optimism at the 2017 Balmoral Show.

“Farmers and businesses are still recovering from a very bad period in the last three years but there are indications that it is turning around and that this year is better than last,” Mr McDonald said.

He says the show will deliver on its long standing promise to “be a good day out” not just for generations of farming families and now established favourites like the dedicated NI Food Pavilion, which this year will showcase more than 100 local food and drink producers and the exploits of 50 chefs, will all, he believes, help add to its “unique atmosphere”.

With a UK general election looming next month the 2017 Balmoral Show is also likely to attract many politicians hoping to harvest votes from local farming families.

The Ulster Farmers Union, which represents farmers and growers, is one of the organisations that will have a stand at the show and it is expects reform of the European Common Agricultural Policy to “dominate discussions”.

Barclay Bell, the UFU president, is appealing for politicians to “back farming” and has said agriculture must be a “key part of Brexit discussions”.

“Farming matters It is a cornerstone of our economy, instrumental in managing our countryside, and at the heart of our rural communities. Shoppers want to buy local food that is world-renowned for being safe, affordable and high quality and we want to deliver it,” he said.