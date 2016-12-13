Aryzta shareholders get to vote on McGann appointment

Shareholders in Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta will today get their say on the appointment of Gary McGann as chairman of the group.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which issues advice to investors, has recommended shareholders vote down the appointment at the company’s AGM in Zurich because of concern over Mr McGann’s workload.

The former Smurfit Kappa chief executive is currently the chairman of Paddy Power Betfair and a non-executive director at three other listed companies.

Outgoing Aryzta chairman Denis Lucey has tried to allay concerns by pointing out that Mr McGann will have to relinquish one of his other roles under Aryzta’s articles of association.

The bakery giant has, however, been struggling to halt a slide in investor confidence over the past year linked to the loss of contracts in the US, where it supplies McDonalds and Subway with a range of par-baked products.

The company has withheld the performance-related bonus normally awarded to chief executive Owen Killian amid the downturn in earnings.

In its annual report, it said the bonus earned by Mr Killian had been withheld “pending the resumption of growth in underlying fully diluted earnings per share”.

Shareholders will today also vote on the appointment of Rolf Watter, chairman of the payment firm PostFinance, as a non-executive director.

The company, meanwhile, has raised nearly €390 million through a new debt issuance.

The Schuldschein - a type of privately-placed German debt similar to a bond - was issued in several tranches with maturities of between three and seven years, according to a statement made to the stock exchange.

Proceeds will be used to refinance existing shorter-term indebtedness, the company said while noting the offer was significantly oversubscribed and upsized to meet investor demand.