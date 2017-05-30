Aryzta’s North American sales drop 4.3%

Aryzta said on Tuesday that sales in its troubled North American business fell by 4.3 per cent to €473.7 million in the three months to April and that the Swiss-Irish backed goods group remains unable to provide an earnings outlook as it continues to review its business.

The group also warned that it is experiencing ongoing pressure to its profit margins “from increased headwinds relating to labour issues and negative operating leverage from weaker revenue in North America and from optimising European capacity, which will take significantly more time to address than expected”.

Shares in the Aryzta plunged in January after it issued a profit warning as it lost biscuit and other baked goods contracts and faced rising labour costs in the US, in what was the latest in a series of earnings alerts within two years. The company recently named Kevin Toland, chief executive officer (CEO) of airport operator DAA as its next CEO, following the departure of long-standing incumbent Owen Killian and two other top executives in March.

Aryzta also revealed in a trading update on Tuesday that it has hired investment bankers at HSBC to advise on “alternatives” for its 49 per cent investment in French frozen goods company Picard, which it acquired two years’ ago for €446.6 million in a deal that was badly received by investors. The company has previously signalled its intention to sell the stake.

Overall underlying group sales were flat at €975.2 million in the company’s third fiscal quarter, though European revenues rose by 4.3 per cent to €436.9 million.