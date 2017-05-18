Aryzta appoints Kevin Toland as chief executive

Food group Aryzta has appointed Kevin Toland as its new chief executive. Mr Toland is currently chief executive at airports operator, DAA. He was previously a senior executive at Glanbia in the US.

Aryzta, which has been under pressure in the market, has been without a chief executive since the departure of Owen Killian earlier this year.

The Swiss-Irish company said this month that it was evaluating options for its 49 per cent in French food company Picard, seen by many as a problematic asset for the Cuisine de France owner. The group said at that stage that its focus was on “cash generation”.