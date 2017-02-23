Ardagh earnings jump 24% as flotation nears

Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers maker led by Paul Coulson, said it delivered a 23.9 per cent surge in operating earnings last year, as the company progresses a plan to float on the New York Stock Exchange.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to €1.16 billion from €934 million, boosted by the the group’s $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion) acquisition at the end of June of a beverage cans operation. The business was sold by US packaging group Ball Corp and UK peer Rexam to appease competition authorities as they merged.

Sales rose to €6.34 billion from €5.2 billion year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

IPO plans

The group is expected to signal when it holds an analysts conference call later on Thursday that it is preparing to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months.

Mr Coulson (64), who took Ardagh private in 2003 and owns about 36 per cent of the business, has been looking at returning it to the stock market since 2011. He said last September that he intended to proceed with the sale of an initial 5 per cent stake to raise about €250 million.

Ardagh, which traces its roots to the formation of the Irish Glass Bottle Company, has been transformed by a series of acquisitions over almost two decades under Mr Coulson. The group is now one of the world’s largest makers of glass bottles and metal containers, with almost €8 billion of annual sales, assume a full-year benefit from the Ball-Rexam assets it acquired in 2016.

The group’s total debt rose to €8.23 billion at the end of December from €6.46 billion, however its €772 million cash position helped bring its net debt down to €7.25 billion.

Almost 59 per cent of the group’s revenues and half of its Ebitda came from the enlarged metal packaging business during the last three months of 2016, six years after it got into the metal business with its €1.7 billion takeover of Netherlands-based Impress Cooperative.

The company said in its latest report that consolidation among some of its largest customers, with food giant Kraft having merged with Heinz and brewer InBev taking over rival SABMiller in the past two years, has increased consentration of its sales.

”In many cases, such consolidation may be accompanied by pressure from customers for lower prices,” Ardagh said. “Increased pricing pressures from our customers may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.”

Last weekend, Kraft Heinz abandoned an $143 billion takeover approach for Unilever after receiving a cold response from the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group. However, the industry continues to be dominated by merger and acquisitions speculation.