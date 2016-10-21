All day breakfast helps feed McDonald’s profits

McDonald’s third-quarter revenue topped analysts’ estimates, helped by international markets like the UK and Canada as well as the expansion of its all-day breakfast menu in the US.

Revenue was $6.42 billion in the period ended September 30th, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts estimated $6.28 billion, on average. Globally, comparable-stores sales rose 3.5 per cent, while analysts projected a 1.5 per cent gain, according to Consensus Metrix.

Chief executive Steve Easterbrook has staged a turnaround at the company with the help of steep discounting, faster kitchens and all-day breakfast at its domestic locations.

McDonald’s, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from outside the US, was also helped in the quarter by gains in its international lead markets unit, which includes the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Shares increased 3.6 per cent to $114.50 at 8:02am in early trading in New York. McDonald’s has dropped 6.4 per cent this year.